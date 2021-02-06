UrduPoint.com
RCCI, PHA Agree To Revive Pindi's Beauty

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA)would continue their work together for ensuring clean environment, beautifying crossroads, pavements, better design of parks and revival of the city's heritage.

It was decided in a meeting between President, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Mohammad Nasir Mirza and Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab for Tourism and PHAs and Chairman PHA Rawalpindi Asif Mahmood on Saturday.

On the occasion, Asif Mehmood lauded RCCI's efforts for launching the "Glorious Rawalpindi" project, which aimed to revive beauty and heritage of the city.

Traders and the premier horticultural body of the garrison also reiterated their commitment to launch the Glorious Rawalpindi project on a priority basis.

Joint projects including awareness campaigns, beautification, revival of city's heritage cleanliness drives, and events related to trade and regional legacy were also discussed.

