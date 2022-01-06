RCCI, PHA chairman for uplifting roads, uniform policy to install billboards

A delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Thursday met with Chairman of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Asif Mehmood

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :A delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Thursday met with Chairman of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Asif Mehmood.

President RCCI, Chaudhary Nadeem A Rauf, Vice President, Talat Mahmood Awan and RCCI members were included in the delegation.

It was decided during the meeting that all possible steps would be taken to uplift all main roads of Rawalpindi and a uniform policy for the installation of billboards would be formulated in collaboration with the traders.

The PHA and RCCI reiterated their commitment to work jointly on priority basis to improve the groundwater level.

The RCCI President informed the chairman that the chamber had launched an anti-corruption campaign and concerted efforts would be made to make the campaign a success with the help of PHA and other departments.

A committee consisting of PHA officials and representatives of RCCI would also be formed to monitor these projects.

In the meeting, Chairman PHA requested the business community to come forward and play a role to enhance beauty of Rawalpindi city.