UrduPoint.com

RCCI, PHA Chairman For Uplifting Roads, Uniform Policy To Install Billboards

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2022 | 06:40 PM

RCCI, PHA chairman for uplifting roads, uniform policy to install billboards

A delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Thursday met with Chairman of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Asif Mehmood

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :A delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Thursday met with Chairman of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Asif Mehmood.

President RCCI, Chaudhary Nadeem A Rauf, Vice President, Talat Mahmood Awan and RCCI members were included in the delegation.

It was decided during the meeting that all possible steps would be taken to uplift all main roads of Rawalpindi and a uniform policy for the installation of billboards would be formulated in collaboration with the traders.

The PHA and RCCI reiterated their commitment to work jointly on priority basis to improve the groundwater level.

The RCCI President informed the chairman that the chamber had launched an anti-corruption campaign and concerted efforts would be made to make the campaign a success with the help of PHA and other departments.

A committee consisting of PHA officials and representatives of RCCI would also be formed to monitor these projects.

In the meeting, Chairman PHA requested the business community to come forward and play a role to enhance beauty of Rawalpindi city.

Related Topics

Business Rawalpindi Chamber Commerce All Industry

Recent Stories

Campaign of ITP underway to make road users more r ..

Campaign of ITP underway to make road users more responsible

48 seconds ago
 Filipino's registered marriages down by 44.3 pct i ..

Filipino's registered marriages down by 44.3 pct in pandemic

50 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court seeks detailed reply in Arabic t ..

Lahore High Court seeks detailed reply in Arabic teachers' appointment case

51 seconds ago
 NCHR holds interactive meeting of stakeholders to ..

NCHR holds interactive meeting of stakeholders to protect human rights

53 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Punjab distributes cheques, certifi ..

Chief Minister Punjab distributes cheques, certificates among media graduates

3 minutes ago
 AJK PM calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan: Discus ..

AJK PM calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan: Discusses upcoming civic polls, prom ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.