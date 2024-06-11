RCCI pin high hopes on business friendly budget

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The president Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Saqib Rafiq on Tuesday said that the business community expected the budget would be business and industry friendly, practical steps would be taken to reduce business costs and Ease of Doing Business (EODB) would be among priorities.

According to the statement, he said that prevailing economic scenario has made upcoming budget more crucial.

Pakistan’s economy has shown some positive trends recently including the cut in policy rate to 20.5% after four years, the rupee is stable and the current account deficit narrows to $200m in the July to April 2023-24 as compared to $3.9bn in the same period last year, he said.

It is hoped that more facilities will be provided in the budget for the promotion green and renewable energy. The taxes on raw materials will be reduced to increase exports, he added.