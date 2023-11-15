RCCI President calls on Ambassador of Czech Republic

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President RCCI Saqib Rafiq called on H.E. Mr Ladislav Steinhübel, the Ambassador of the Czech Republic here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President RCCI Saqib Rafiq called on H.E. Mr Ladislav Steinhübel, the Ambassador of the Czech Republic here on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued here, RCCI President Saqib Rafiq gave a short briefing on the chamber's current activities and future programs.

He said that the Czech Republic had a vast scope for Pakistani goods while the existing trade volume between the two countries was low and needed to be raised through frequent exchanges of delegations.

Matters related to enhancing bilateral trade, investment opportunities, sector-specific information sharing, waste management and recycling, green energy, networking and chamber-to-chamber connectivity, exploring non-conventional sectors, Gem Stone, IT Tourism, Pharma, visit of trade delegation and facilities for investors and Ease of Doing business (EODB) under Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) came under discussion.

Ladislav Steinhübel welcomed the delegation and appreciated RCCI's efforts in promoting trade activities in the region.

The envoy expressed that Pakistan and the Czech Republic enjoy a friendly cordial relationship and a lot of potential exists to enhance the relationship between both countries.

He assured full support and assistance from his office for information sharing, chamber-to-chamber connectivity and possible joint ventures in various sectors.