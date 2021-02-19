UrduPoint.com
RCCI President Inaugurates Furniture Expo

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Nasir Mirza inaugurated 'Pakistan Lifestyle and Furniture Expo', here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion ,he said that the furniture sector was playing an important role in boosting the country's exports, said a statement issued here.

Nasir said that such exhibitions should be held continuously to attract investors while immediate steps were needed to revitalize the furniture industry as this sector can create new employment opportunities along with increase in exports.

He said that being part of Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) it served as a backbone of the economy.

The President RCCI said that Pakistani furniture is popular all over the world and an important component of the cottage industry.

He also demanded the government to reduce the import duty on the associated material.

Later, the president visited various stalls and appreciated the quality of the products.

