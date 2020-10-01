UrduPoint.com
RCCI President Vows To Focus On Resolving Key Issues Of Traders

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:13 PM

Newly elected president of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Nasir Mirza Thursday said that the prime objective of the chamber was to explore the existing trade potential of all viable sectors and to dig out new avenues of growth and progress for the region

He was addressing the oath taking ceremony of newly elected office bearers of RCCI held here at Chamber building.

The president said that as the COVID-19 pandemic has hampered trade activities in the region and pushed the economy on contraction, the RCCI will approach ministries, government departments including FBR for early resolution of the issues faced by the business community.

He demanded the government that the business community should be taken on board in the policy making process.

On the occasion, he also thanked group leaders, former Presidents and traders for showing their confidence in him and vowed that he and his team would take every possible step to fulfill the confidence and trust of the seniors and no stone will be left unturned for the betterment of the business community of the region.

Outgoing President Saboor Malik congratulated the new office bearers and expressed hope that the new team will continue the policies and carry the RCCI's values.

