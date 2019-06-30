UrduPoint.com
RCCI Reiterates To Make Rawalpindi Polio Free

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 07:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has reiterated its resolve to make Rawalpindi Polio free city.

Polio eradication needs composite efforts, determination and rigorous monitoring in high-risk districts including Rawalpindi.

RCCI will play its due role and coordinate with Rotary Club in combine efforts to make city free from Polio.

Addressing the 67th Installation Ceremony of Rotary Club of Rawalpindi at a local hotel in Rawalpindi, President RCCI Malik Shahid Saleem lauded Club's efforts in poverty uplifting, education and health services. As Rawalpindi is located at the cross roads of Punjab, KPK and Kashmir and has maximum influx of visitors from Tribal Areas so it required an agile, synchronized and effective approach in stopping Polio Virus, he added.

He congratulated incoming President Shahid Anwar Khan and his team and expressed hope that new team will continue its efforts under the mandate of the club.

He assured full support and assistance of his office in addressing challenges of poverty elevation, improving basic education and health services.

Shahid Anwar Khan in his address highlighted key role and responsibilities of the club and said that Rotary Club will join hands with RCCI in Polio eradication drives.

