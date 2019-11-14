RCCI, RWMC join hand to beautify city

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) will work together to make the city clean and waste free.

Both organizations will make close liaison for improving the civic life of the residents and shared suggestions and recommendations for cleanliness drives, activities and plans under Glorious Rawalpindi project.

This was stated by Awais Manzoor Tarar, MD RWMC, during his visit to the RCCI. While addressing the chamber's members and trade representatives, he said that the management of RWMC was committed to keep the city clean and green and ambitious plan of various multifarious activities were under taken with active participation of Chamber, trade associations and community members.

He informed that a mobile application would be launched soon where anyone could upload a picture of the waste and it would add a task at the central Dashboard where it would be resolved under the given timeline.

After the task competition, the sender would be responded with the clean picture, he added.

He said that on daily basis, average 700-750 tons of waste was being collected by the RWMC and we had also acquired 300 acre land near Mandra for dumping side and it would be a land fill project.

All operational vehicles including contractor's vehicles are being efficiently managed by Vehicle Tracking & Monitoring System (VTMS), he informed.

He appreciated RCCI suggestions for improving waste collections from the markets and awareness drives for community for clean environment.

RCCI President Saboor Malik on this occasion said that clean environment was imperative for boosting trade activities and consumers/customers always prefer to visit for clean Markets and Malls. He suggested for increasing shift timings and staff for waste collection for the markets and assured full support for the Chamber and business community in improving the facelift of the City.

A coordination committee would be formed representing RWMC and RCCI for better working and close liaison, he added.