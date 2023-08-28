RCCI 's delegation to explore business opportunities in the Cairo conference

Open Menu

August 28, 2023

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will lead a historic delegation for an unprecedented business opportunities conference in Cairo on September 7

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will lead a historic delegation for an unprecedented business opportunities conference in Cairo on September 7.

According to a statement issued here on Monday, with participation from esteemed Egyptian businessmen, the event was primed to set a new precedent in fostering bilateral economic growth and partnerships.

The conference, organized by RCCI, will witness the convergence of visionary entrepreneurs from both Pakistan and Egypt.

As these two nations unite to explore uncharted business territories, the event was poised to be a catalyst for cross-cultural collaboration and mutually beneficial ventures.

"Business-to-business (B2B) meetings will provide an exclusive platform for delegates to establish meaningful connections and nurture potential partnerships." Prior to the conference, RCCI President Mr.

Saqib Rafiq had a pivotal meeting with His Excellency Tariq Muhammad Dehroug, the Egyptian Ambassador to Pakistan. H.E. Mr Sameh Ahmed El Ghamrawi, Deputy Chief of Mission, Mr. Mohamed Saad, Egyptian Defense Attach�, Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh and Chairman IAA Mr. Shahraiz Ashraf Malik were also present on the occasion.

The meeting served as an opportunity to discuss the substantial strides made in preparation for the event and highlight the monumental business prospects that await both nations.

With a delegation numbering in the hundreds, RCCI's efforts stand as a testament to its commitment to fostering economic growth and international collaborations. "The Business Opportunities Conference in Cairo signifies a significant milestone in creating lasting partnerships that transcend geographical boundaries", the statement concluded.

