RCCI Salutes Civil-military Leadership On Glorious Victory

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2025 | 08:50 PM

RCCI salutes civil-military leadership on glorious victory

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has paid rich tribute to Pakistan’s Armed Forces and civil leadership on the occasion of a glorious national victory against Indian aggression.

RCCI President Usman Shaukat extended heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation, applauding the unwavering resolve, courage, and professionalism demonstrated in defense of Pakistan’s sovereignty.

"We salute our civil and military leadership for this historic triumph, which reflects the unmatched bravery, strategic brilliance, and patriotism of our forces. This victory is a powerful reminder that Pakistan remains resilient and united in the face of all challenges," he said.

He expressed deep appreciation to President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar

and the top military leadership including General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC),General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS),Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff

"Pakistan’s triumph is a testament to the valor and dedication of our brave Armed Forces.

The entire nation stands with them—saluting our defenders, honoring our martyrs (Shuhada), and expressing unwavering solidarity with their proud families. Allah has bestowed great honor and dignity upon our beloved homeland, making every Pakistani proud. Pakistan Zindabad!" he added.

President Usman Shaukat also commended the strategic leadership of General Asim Munir, whose vision has garnered global respect. “Our Air Force has once again showcased world-class precision and strength—MashAllah. The Navy’s steadfast dedication equally deserves the nation’s applause.”

RCCI Group Leader Sohail Altaf praised the spirit of national unity during this critical time. “The entire nation deserves appreciation for standing united. The business community, too, stood firmly with our Armed Forces, and the resolve demonstrated at RCCI will be remembered for years. The media’s role was exemplary. We thank Almighty Allah for His countless blessings.”

“Heartiest congratulations to the nation. May Allah keep us united, strong, and safe from every evil eye. Aameen. Pakistan Zindabad' he said.

