RCCI seek 5% sales tax to put economy back on track

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has urged government to slash sales tax and deferred income tax to put economy back on track.

Saboor Malik, president RCCI, in a statement said "Pakistan's economy is in dire straits due to the Corona Lockdown.

"The imports and exports are closed and trade activities at local level have been minimized which further contracted the economy into a negative growth tunnel. In order to get the economy back on track, the sales tax rate should be brought down to five per cent," he suggested.

The ministry of finance and commerce must reach out to the relevant stakeholders and come out with a comprehensive and long term policy, he further commented.

The RCCI president added that a conducive and secure environment has to be restored otherwise the customer will not come out for the shopping.