Open Menu

RCCI Seeks Promotion Of Non-conventional Business Sectors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2024 | 05:10 PM

RCCI seeks promotion of non-conventional business sectors

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) urges for promotion of non-conventional business sectors to improve the country's exports.

Usman Shaukat, President of RCCI in a meeting with the Secretary, of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Jamil Ahmad Qureshi highlighted that valuable foreign exchange could be generated by boosting industries like the pharmaceutical industry.

During the meeting, both dignitaries discussed key initiatives for industrial development in the Rawalpindi region.

According to the details, the meeting also discussed the expansion of economic zones around the Rawalpindi Ring Road and infrastructure enhancements to support local industry growth.

President RCCI commended SIFC's efforts in creating a conducive business environment, noting that the measures implemented under the council framework were showing positive results.

Related Topics

Exchange Exports Business Road Rawalpindi Chamber Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Trump will not ask for Imran Khan’s release, bel ..

Trump will not ask for Imran Khan’s release, believes Khawaja Asif

52 minutes ago
 Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: ..

Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi

5 hours ago
 Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram

Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised ..

Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming

18 hours ago
China congratulates Trump on election victory

China congratulates Trump on election victory

18 hours ago
 Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full ..

Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress

18 hours ago
 Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day

Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day

18 hours ago
 'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says af ..

'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..

18 hours ago
 Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing

Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing

18 hours ago
 As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government fa ..

As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government faces 'hardcore' reform

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan