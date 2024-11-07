RCCI Seeks Promotion Of Non-conventional Business Sectors
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2024 | 05:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) urges for promotion of non-conventional business sectors to improve the country's exports.
Usman Shaukat, President of RCCI in a meeting with the Secretary, of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Jamil Ahmad Qureshi highlighted that valuable foreign exchange could be generated by boosting industries like the pharmaceutical industry.
During the meeting, both dignitaries discussed key initiatives for industrial development in the Rawalpindi region.
According to the details, the meeting also discussed the expansion of economic zones around the Rawalpindi Ring Road and infrastructure enhancements to support local industry growth.
President RCCI commended SIFC's efforts in creating a conducive business environment, noting that the measures implemented under the council framework were showing positive results.
Recent Stories
Trump will not ask for Imran Khan’s release, believes Khawaja Asif
Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi
Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024
Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming
China congratulates Trump on election victory
Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress
Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day
'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..
Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing
As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government faces 'hardcore' reform
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fire at iron-sheet unit put out12 minutes ago
-
Women University Sialkot VC visits under-construction campus32 minutes ago
-
KP cabinet approves amendments to Universities Act, 201241 minutes ago
-
ACS Rabbani opens first AI expo, says it triggers urge to creativity41 minutes ago
-
Stray dogs culling launched in Lodhran41 minutes ago
-
Positive outcomes from privatized solid waste management highlighted in new BCSA41 minutes ago
-
H-8 college excels in federal board intercollegiate sports41 minutes ago
-
Wheat to be cultivated on 748,000 acres in Bahawalpur42 minutes ago
-
13-member NIM delegation visits CCPO office52 minutes ago
-
15 dead, 1,445 injured in 1,367 accidents in Punjab52 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Steel delegation meets Mayor Karachi, discusses water supply issues52 minutes ago
-
Trump will not ask for Imran Khan’s release, believes Khawaja Asif52 minutes ago