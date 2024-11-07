RCCI seeks promotion of non-conventional business sectors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) urges for promotion of non-conventional business sectors to improve the country's exports.

Usman Shaukat, President of RCCI in a meeting with the Secretary, of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Jamil Ahmad Qureshi highlighted that valuable foreign exchange could be generated by boosting industries like the pharmaceutical industry.

During the meeting, both dignitaries discussed key initiatives for industrial development in the Rawalpindi region.

According to the details, the meeting also discussed the expansion of economic zones around the Rawalpindi Ring Road and infrastructure enhancements to support local industry growth.

President RCCI commended SIFC's efforts in creating a conducive business environment, noting that the measures implemented under the council framework were showing positive results.