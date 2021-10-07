RCCI serves as a platform for the business community: Nadeem Rauf

President, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Nadeem Rauf, on Thursday said the chamber served as a platform for the entire business community from where their problems were not only communicated to the government

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :President, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Nadeem Rauf, on Thursday said the chamber served as a platform for the entire business community from where their problems were not only communicated to the government.

He expressed these views while during a meeting with a delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Rawalpindi Cantonment led by President Sheikh Hafeez.

He said issues related to the installation of Point of Sale (POS), encroachments, board tax, sales tax and property tax would be addressed in collaboration with the concerned government institutions.

"Trade associations are the assets of the chamber and the chamber's priority is to take all stakeholders on board regarding the issues being faced by the business community".

Speaking on the occasion, Anjuman-e-Tajiran Cantt President Sheikh Hafeez congratulated President Nadeem Rauf and other officials on assuming office andexpressed confidence in the capabilities of the new team.