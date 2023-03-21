RCCI shows concern over the closure of Poultry industry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Saqib Rafique on Tuesday said that the poultry sector was under severe pressure due to increased production costs.

Talking to the media, he said that sixty percent of poultry farms had been closed, resulting in job loss.

He urged the government to work on the cultivation of soybeans at the local level, so that dependence on imports could be reduced.

Saqib said that the Rawalpindi Chamber had raised the issue of an import ban and containers stuck at the port at all levels.

He suggested the government should provide incentives and tax exemptions to promote local machinery/plants for import substitution for reducing the cost of production.