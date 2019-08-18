UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RCCI Striving To Promote Gems & Jewelry Sector To Attract Foreign Investment: RCCI President

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 04:50 PM

RCCI striving to promote Gems & Jewelry sector to attract foreign investment: RCCI President

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) was making efforts to promote Gems and Jewelry sector to attract foreign investment as Pakistan is rich in natural resources of gems and precious stones, said President RCCI Malik Shahid Saleem.

Talking to APP here Sunday, he said RCCI has finalized arrangements to hold a three-day second Gems and Jewelry exhibition on Aug 23 in Federal capital.

Shahid Saleem informed that the exhibition would provide an opportunity to the businessmen from across the country to showcase the best of Pakistani gemstones, diamonds, jewellery, watches and mineral specimens.

He said that the main purpose of the expo was to attract foreign investment in non-conventional sectors like Gems and Jewelry and to promote small and medium enterprise (SME). There will be more than 60 stalls of different items including precious stones, gems, ornaments and silver, gold and diamond jewelry. A businessmen to businessmen (B2B) conference would also be held on the sidelines of the Expo, he added.

He said, "We are looking for new opportunities and sectors like Gems and Jewelry to attract foreign investment as countries like Thailand, Sri Lanka and Central Asian states have shown interest. The mineral-laden mountains in Pakistan have rich natural resources. The Country is home to numerous arrays of gemstones. Similarly, our workers and experts are also skillful, he expressed.

The President RCCI said the government should come forward and add incentives here to reduce taxes on import of machinery and other raw material being used in this sector.

Malik Shahid informed that Pakistan has enormous wealth of expensive gems such as ruby, emerald, tourmaline, garnet, topaz, peridot, aquamarine, spinel, pargasite, diopside, moonstone, pink topaz, sapphire, zircon, feldspar, agate, serpentine jade, epidote, pink beryl (morganite), purple beryl, sphene, zoisite, lapis lazuli, turquoise and kunzite etc and Pakistan could earn huge foreign exchange from exports of gems and jewelry.

Related Topics

Pakistan Thailand Exchange Exports Import Sri Lanka Jewelry Emerald Rawalpindi Enterprise Chamber Sunday Gold Silver Commerce From Government Industry Best Asia Ruby Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy in Beirut organises panel discussion o ..

26 minutes ago

UAE’s Al Ain FC sets sights on EA SPORTS FIFA 20 ..

41 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi oil f ..

1 hour ago

Works begin on AED183 million roundabout developme ..

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

UAE Press: Expo 2020 Dubai will show how far count ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.