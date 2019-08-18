RCCI striving to promote Gems & Jewelry sector to attract foreign investment: RCCI President

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) was making efforts to promote Gems and Jewelry sector to attract foreign investment as Pakistan is rich in natural resources of gems and precious stones, said President RCCI Malik Shahid Saleem.

Talking to APP here Sunday, he said RCCI has finalized arrangements to hold a three-day second Gems and Jewelry exhibition on Aug 23 in Federal capital.

Shahid Saleem informed that the exhibition would provide an opportunity to the businessmen from across the country to showcase the best of Pakistani gemstones, diamonds, jewellery, watches and mineral specimens.

He said that the main purpose of the expo was to attract foreign investment in non-conventional sectors like Gems and Jewelry and to promote small and medium enterprise (SME). There will be more than 60 stalls of different items including precious stones, gems, ornaments and silver, gold and diamond jewelry. A businessmen to businessmen (B2B) conference would also be held on the sidelines of the Expo, he added.

He said, "We are looking for new opportunities and sectors like Gems and Jewelry to attract foreign investment as countries like Thailand, Sri Lanka and Central Asian states have shown interest. The mineral-laden mountains in Pakistan have rich natural resources. The Country is home to numerous arrays of gemstones. Similarly, our workers and experts are also skillful, he expressed.

The President RCCI said the government should come forward and add incentives here to reduce taxes on import of machinery and other raw material being used in this sector.

Malik Shahid informed that Pakistan has enormous wealth of expensive gems such as ruby, emerald, tourmaline, garnet, topaz, peridot, aquamarine, spinel, pargasite, diopside, moonstone, pink topaz, sapphire, zircon, feldspar, agate, serpentine jade, epidote, pink beryl (morganite), purple beryl, sphene, zoisite, lapis lazuli, turquoise and kunzite etc and Pakistan could earn huge foreign exchange from exports of gems and jewelry.