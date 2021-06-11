UrduPoint.com
RCCI Terms Budget 2021-22 Trade, Investment Friendly

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 10:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce on Friday termed the Federal budget 2021-22 as balanced and business friendly.

Commenting on Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin's budget speech, President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce Mohammad Nasir Mirza, in a news release said that Rs 900 billion is an earmarked for the development in the Public Sector Development Programme, which would eventually increase economic activities.

He said Initiatives such as incentives and rewards for sales tax retailers would increase the number of new taxpayers.

"Good steps have been taken in sales tax and federal excise duty and I appreciate the move to increase the turnover tax threshold for SMEs from three million to ten million.

" The president called for implementing the announcements made in the budget.

He said a detailed position would be given after reading the budget document.

However, in general, the budget was balanced. "The reduction in withholding tax from 17 percent to 12 percent will help in boosting trade activities," he added.

"The tax revenue target of Rs 5,800 billion can be achieved only when new taxpayers are added," he stressed.

He welcomed relief of Rs. 42 billion in terms of customs duty.

