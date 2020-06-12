UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RCCI Terms Federal Budget 2020-21 Business Friendly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 09:50 PM

RCCI terms federal budget 2020-21 business friendly

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) welcomed the decision of Federal government for not imposing any new tax in the budget 2020-2021.

Giving reaction on the proposed budget presented by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar in the National assembly on Friday, RCCI President Saboor Malik termed it a balanced budget.

He expressed satisfaction that chambers demand to extend the construction sector scheme upto June 2021 has been accepted which was due to expire in December 2020.

Saboor said the announcement of condition of CNIC which was earlier fifty thousand is now proposed to be extended to one hundred thousand is laudable.

The President praised the reduction in tax on raw materials from 5.5 % to 2% while issuance of tax refunds was also a commendable step of the government.

However he demanded the govt to review its revenue target of Rs 4963 billion as it does not reflect the ground realitiesThe President said a comprehensive reaction on the budget proposals would be announced later by the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) after thoroughly studying the proposed finance document.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Prime Minister Budget Rawalpindi Chamber June December 2020 Commerce From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

23 minutes ago

Ali Zafar urges PM, Punjab govt to impose strict l ..

38 minutes ago

Pakistan regrets Indian negative remarks regarding ..

49 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist bombing of mosque ..

53 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,921 new cases of COVID-19

54 minutes ago

Former TV host Ayesha Sana booked in bogus cheque ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.