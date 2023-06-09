RCCI terms federal budget 2023-24 as balanced

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has termed the fiscal budget 2023-24 as balanced, with a special focus on drivers of growth and industry-friendly under a challenging economic environment

RCCI President Saqib Rafiq while giving remarks after the budget speech said that a detailed version will be presented after looking at the budget documents.

He said that key suggestions submitted by RCCI have been added to the budget document and were very satisfactory.

However, he cautioned that it was not clear how 9, 200 billion tax targets would be covered.

RCCI had always pushed for promoting non-conventional sectors like IT, Gems, minerals etc, Saqib said and added it is laudable that the government has exempted tax and duties on the import machinery for minerals.

"The tax exemption on solar panels is appreciated able, as it will ease the load on Power Management and is also an environmentally friendly initiative," he added.

The significant amount of Rs 450 billion allocated for Benazir Income Support will provide relief to the marginalised sections of society.

While appreciating the government for prioritizing the 'five Es' �exports, 'e-Pakistan' through digitization, the 'environment', 'energy & infrastructure', 'equity and empowerment', he said that the business community was hopeful that the priorities set by the current government would be carried forward by the incoming governments and added that RCCI had been vocal for consensus on the charter of economy and continuity of policies.