RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :The 15th edition of "All Pakistan Chambers Presidents' Conference (APCPC) under the banner of the International Chamber Summit (ICS 2023) will be held in Islamabad from January 17 to 18.

According to a statement, the conference's purpose was to formulate the business community's perspective on the ongoing uncertainty in the country and suggestions to deal with the economic crisis.

Saqib Rafiq, President of the Chamber, said that the Summit was being held when Pakistan was passing through a difficult period in its history, with meagre foreign exchange reserves, depreciating rupee, and delay in letters of credit to exporters and importers.

He informed that interest rates and inflation were at record highs while investor confidence was low.

Saqib added that the conference's main objective was to gather feedback and recommendations from key business community stakeholders and present it to the government.

Through this conference, RCCI had also prepared a joint declaration which will be presented to all concerned government agencies and stakeholders and will serve as policy guidelines for budget, fiscal and export policy etc., he added.

President RCCI said the critical agenda points include taxes and their impact on the national economy, cost of doing business, free trade agreements and preferential trade agreements, Climate Change, national economy and E-commerce business in Pakistan.