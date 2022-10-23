RCCI to hold '2nd Food Fest' for promoting entrepreneurship

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will organize the second edition of "Pindi Food Fest" (Food Mela) from November 11-13 at Ayub Park.

According to a statement, the aim of organizing the food festival was to promote traditional and regional cuisine, introduce new flavours and provide entrepreneurs with networking and branding opportunities.

RCCI President Saqib Rafiq said that more than fifty stalls of different types of food would be set up in the three-day fair, adding women entrepreneurs who were associated with the food business were also allowed to launch their brands.

"This will also enable them to expand their business networks by interacting with other women entrepreneurs."He added that another goal of this festival was to "encourage and inspire women who had not yet started their businesses" to enter the field of entrepreneurship.

There would also be a musical evening and kid's carnival to entertain families during the food festival, Saqib concluded.