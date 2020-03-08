RCCI to hold Rawal Expo in April 7

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) would hold five day, Rawal Expo in April 7 at Ayub Park Topi Rakh auditorium, Rawalpindi.

Industrial products, Garments, leather products and furniture will be displayed on the occasion.

Food Court, Children playing area and Pet show will also be organized to attract and entertain families and children.

This was stated by the President RCCI Saboor Malik here talking to APP on Sunday.

Rawal Expo was aiming to increase business activities along with providing entertainment to the people.

In this regard, launching ceremony of Rawal Expo 2020 was held at a local hotel on yesterday.