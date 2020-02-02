RCCI to hold Smart Technology Exhibition on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) would organize a two-day "Smart Technology Exhibition" in Rawalpindi from February 3 to promote innovative technology smart solutions.

The exhibition would be held at a local hotel in which renowned IT companies and institutes from across Pakistan would exhibit their products.

RCCI President, Saboor Malik, informed that the major aim of this expo was to encourage the business community to be aware of the latest trends and promote the use of advanced technology in promoting trade.

There was a need to raise awareness about the use of modern technology in Pakistan and facilitate customers and encourage Pakistani IT companies, he said.

"We have to equip us to meet the future challenges of technology and this is the right time to get latest information on Robotics, Business Automation, Smart Health Solutions, e-logistics and 3 D Technologies", he added.

The RCCI president further added that in Pakistan the IT industry had a great potential and urged the government to provide favourable environment for the promotion of IT in different sectors including banking (e-banking), medicine (telemedicine) and manufacturing (e-designing).

With the increase of internet penetration in Pakistan, he said, the IT sector offered huge potential for local companies to join hands with multinational companies.