RCCI to hold Virtual Education conference on Jan 12

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will hold the Virtual Education Conference titled, "Virtual Educon 2021"on January 12.

President RCCI Muhammad Nasir Mirza on Sunday said objective of the conference was to highlight challenges being faced by the education sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic, future challenges, problems of students and teachers and their possible solutions.

The Rawalpindi Chamber has always working on the betterment of Industry academy Linkages, he added.

He said all the sectors including education was affected by Covid-19 but now strategies must be developed to live with it.

Along with implementing Standard Operating Procedures, modern and new ideas should also be introduced to develop the education sector, he said.

"Now we need tablets, computers, and laptops not only for university students but also for school children", he remarked.