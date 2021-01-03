UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RCCI To Hold Virtual Education Conference On Jan 12

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 08:00 PM

RCCI to hold Virtual Education conference on Jan 12

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will hold the Virtual Education Conference titled, "Virtual Educon 2021"on January 12.

President RCCI Muhammad Nasir Mirza on Sunday said objective of the conference was to highlight challenges being faced by the education sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic, future challenges, problems of students and teachers and their possible solutions.

The Rawalpindi Chamber has always working on the betterment of Industry academy Linkages, he added.

He said all the sectors including education was affected by Covid-19 but now strategies must be developed to live with it.

Along with implementing Standard Operating Procedures, modern and new ideas should also be introduced to develop the education sector, he said.

"Now we need tablets, computers, and laptops not only for university students but also for school children", he remarked.

Related Topics

Education Rawalpindi Nasir Chamber January Sunday Commerce All Industry

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi rolls out COVID-19 Saliva Test in more s ..

1 hour ago

Breakbulk Middle East 2021’ cooperates with lead ..

2 hours ago

MBRIF member JustChain launches world’s first bl ..

2 hours ago

Al Yalayis Government Transactions Centre provides ..

2 hours ago

SCCI discusses strengthening economic relations wi ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Culture concludes e-learning initiative with ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.