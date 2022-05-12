UrduPoint.com

RCCI To Organise Gems, Jewellery And Fashion Expo On May 20

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2022 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :The three-day Gems, Jewellery and Fashion Exhibition organised by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will be held from May 20 to 22 at the Serena Hotel, Islamabad.

President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce, Nadeem Rauf, while talking to media at the Chamber on Thursday said the Primary aim of the exhibition was to encourage local traders and industrialists to take up the non-conventional sector like the gemstone business.

He was accompanied by Sohail Altaf, Group Leader, Fayyaz Qureshi, Chairman Expo, and President Small Chambers Sheikh Asif Idrees.

"The only solution to the current economic uncertainty was the signing of the Charter of Economy by all political parties", Nadeem Rauf said.

Nadeem said although Pakistan's current economic situation and the environment were down and unfavorable, however, the business community and the Rawalpindi Chamber believed that trade activities should be continued in one form or another.

He said that India's annual gems and jewellery exports amounted to more than 40 billion dollars, while it was only 24 million Dollars in Pakistan.

Responding to a question, Group Leader Sohail Altaf said that the business community was deeply concerned over the current economic and political uncertainty.

He appealed to all political parties to think of the country beyond political affiliation.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Expo Fayyaz Qureshi informed that more than 50 stalls would be set up in the exhibition while exhibitors from all over the country would participate in the show.

Conference and BTB meetings have also been arranged on the occasion of the exhibition.

He asked the government to give incentives for the gems sector while tax exemption should be provided for setting up modern machinery and testing lab. Fayyaz also demanded the government to set up Expo Centres in Rawalpindi Islamabad.

