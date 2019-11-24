UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RCCI To Organize 3rd APWCP Summit On December 1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 08:40 PM

RCCI to organize 3rd APWCP Summit on December 1

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) is going to organize 3rd All Pakistan Women Chambers President Summit on December 1 aimed to provide women a platform to excel in the field of entrepreneurship, improve networking and consultation.

This was stated by RCCI President Saboor Malik while talking to a delegation of Women entrepreneurs and office bearers of Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI). The delegation was led by group leader WCCI Samina Fazil.

RCCI President said that women empowerment was imperative for the economic uplift of the country and "Women entrepreneurs must be promoted,".

Women entrepreneurs plays a significant role in the economic development of any country and in Pakistan the role of women entrepreneurs recently had assumed a high degree of importance for enhancing internal trades and boosting up exports and the resultant economic activities, he added.

He congratulated and expressed best wishes to Samina Fazil for being nominated by United Business Group (UBG) for Vice President candidate at Federation elections.

He assured full support and cooperation for promoting Women cause and added that RCCI will provide a platform to Women entrepreneurs to excel in their fields.

He also highlighted the key initiatives of RCCI in promoting business activities and entrepreneurship and said that Women Business Incubation Center (WBIC) is one of the example.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Exports Business Rawalpindi Chamber December Women Commerce All Industry Best

Recent Stories

UAE contributes AED367 million to UN humanitarian ..

17 minutes ago

Gargash receives Turkmenistan&#039;s FM

17 minutes ago

Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Forum to examin ..

47 minutes ago

ERC reinforces initiatives aimed at combatting wat ..

2 hours ago

Commander of Land Forces receives Chief of Staff o ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Economy launches ‘Smart Industry Award’ ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.