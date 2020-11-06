RCCI to organize business conference on Nov 16

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :A three-day business conference will be held in Gawadar from November 16 for strengthening trade ties among the Central Asian States (CAS).

Talking to media ,President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Muhammad Nasir Mirza said that the major purpose of the conference was to provide an opportunity to exchange the views and identify the hurdles in trade ties among the CAS.

He said that conference would pave the way for enhancing economic cooperation among the CAS.

Nasir said "CPEC is a mega development initiative regarded a game changer for the country and the region".

He said that Governor, Chief Minister Baluchistan,Federal, Provincial Ministers and Ambassador of various countries would participate in the conference.

The president said that RCCI would also organize a 'BUILD-2020 Expo' in December for development of the construction sector.

The EXPO would be held from December 18 to 20,he added.