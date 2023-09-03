RCCI to organize business opportunities conference in Cairo

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) is spearheading a delegation of the Pakistani business community to Cairo, Egypt, for an unparalleled Pakistan- Egypt Business Opportunities Conference on September 7.

RCCI president Saqib Rafiq in a statement informed that with participation from esteemed Egyptian businessmen, the event was primed to set a new precedent in fostering bilateral economic growth and partnerships.

"The conference, organized by RCCI, will witness the convergence of visionary entrepreneurs from both Pakistan and Egypt," he added.

He further added, "On the sidelines of the Business Opportunity Conference, Business-to-business (B2B) meetings will also be held." "This will provide an exclusive platform for delegates to establish meaningful connections and nurture potential partnerships," he remarked.

Prior to the conference, the RCCI leadership had a pivotal meeting with Tariq Muhammad Dehroug, the Egyptian Ambassador to Pakistan, Sameh Ahmed El Ghamrawi, Deputy Chief of Mission, and Mohamed Saad, Egyptian Defense Attach�.

"These meetings serve as an opportunity to discuss the substantial strides made in preparation for the event and highlight the monumental business prospects that await both nations," he added.

With a delegation numbering in the hundreds, RCCI's efforts stand as a testament to its commitment to fostering economic growth and international collaborations.

The Business Opportunities Conference in Cairo signifies a significant milestone in creating lasting partnerships that transcend geographical boundaries.