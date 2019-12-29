UrduPoint.com
RCCI To Organize Business Summit In Egypt On Jan 30

Sun 29th December 2019 | 05:20 PM

RCCI to organize Business Summit in Egypt on Jan 30

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) is going to organize Business Summit in Egypt on January 30 The main purpose of this initiative was to enhance business activities between both the countries.

Talking to APP, RCCI Organising Committee Chairman Fahad Barlas said arrangements are being finalized to hold the Business Summit.

Dozens of Pakistani companies would participate in the Summit and would introduce Pakistani products.

This event would help business community of both sides to maintain the momentum for enhanced commercial relations between the two countries, he said.

Business to Business (B2B) meetings would also be organized on the sidelines of this conference which provided invaluable opportunities to the businesses to network and to connect, he added.

