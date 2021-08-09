UrduPoint.com

RCCI To Organize FinEx Conference On August 11

Mon 09th August 2021

RCCI to organize FinEx conference on August 11

The Financial Instrument Exchange (FinEx) conference being organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will be organized on August 11

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The Financial Instrument Exchange (FinEx) conference being organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will be organized on August 11. According to a statement issued here, RCCI President Mohammad Nasir Mirza said that the main objective of the conference was to strengthen the networking between the financial sector, corporate sector, consultants, decision-makers and providing a platform to the experts from various walks of life and the community associated with them under one roof.

He said that the major topics of the conference include financing facilities, awareness for consumer banking, women and young entrepreneurs and cottage industry so that the problems faced by these sectors in obtaining financing could be highlighted and solutions suggested.

This conference also intends to enlighten the digital program in line with the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

