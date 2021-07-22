UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RCCI To Organize ICEE2021 On July 31

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 07:30 PM

RCCI to organize ICEE2021 on July 31

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) is going to organize a three-day Exhibition on Interior, Construction, Electrical and Electronics, " ICEE 2021" on July 31.

Giving the details, Rawalpindi Chamber President Mohammad Nasir Mirza said that the purpose of the exhibition was to promote the industries related to the construction sector and to highlight the challenges faced by allied Industries such as Interiors, HVACR, Home Appliances, Sanitary, Electric and Electronics.

He said that in line with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, to promote clean and green culture in the housing sector, emerging ideas and innovations have to be adopted.

At the same time, new technologies will have to be introduced to make housing cheaper and affordable.

Chairman expo Usman Ayub said that there is big housing demand in Pakistan and at the same time it poses a myriad of challenges to the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

To tackle these challenges, there is an immediate need of addressing these issues, he added.

The exhibition will be held at the Pak-China Friendship Center in Islamabad and will continue till August 2. A business conference will also be held on the sidelines of the exhibition.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Business Rawalpindi Nasir Same Chamber July August Commerce Industry Housing

Recent Stories

Egypt extends state of emergency for another 3 mon ..

3 hours ago

Senior military commanders congratulate UAE Armed ..

3 hours ago

Emirates takes off to Miami

5 hours ago

India&#039;s daily COVID-19 cases rise by 41,383

6 hours ago

China evacuates tens of thousands as China storms ..

6 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.93 a barrel W ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.