RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) is going to organize International Achievement Award ceremony in Colombo, Srilanka.

Talking to APP here Sunday, RCCI President Nasir Ali Mirza said that the ceremony and business opportunity conference would be held on September 7.

While explaining the Awards Ceremony, Nasir said the trade institutions, industrialists showing tremendous performance to strengthen the economy of the country would be awarded, adding that the basic purpose of organizing international awards ceremony was to improve the bilateral trade. This initiative was being taken to promote healthy competition and to improve trade activities.

He said this award show was being organized by RCCI and the arrangements were being completed to hold the ceremony.

