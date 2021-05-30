UrduPoint.com
RCCI To Organize National Health Summit On June 16

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 09:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will organize the National Health Summit next month, aimed at providing a platform to developing countries for discussion on the challenges pertaining to mass vaccination for the coronavirus pandemic and revival of economic activities.

In a news statement, RCCI President Mohammad Nasir Mirza said the summit would be held on June 16. It would offer an opportunity to address the challenges faced by developing countries like Pakistan regarding universal vaccination and promotion of the e-commerce.

It was also meant to highlight the challenges of mass vaccination and other services related to health, he added.

He said from day one, the RCCI had been creating awareness on the prevention of coronavirus.

"Due to lack of awareness in our country, a large number of people have reservations or hesitation for taking the coronavirus vaccines' jabs, he added.

