RCCI To Organize Pak-Belgium Business Conference In Brussels

Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:36 PM

RCCI to organize Pak-Belgium business conference in Brussels

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) is going to organize a 3rd Pakistan-Belgium business opportunities Conference in Brussels on April 20

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) is going to organize a 3rd Pakistan-Belgium business opportunities Conference in Brussels on April 20.

This was stated by RCCI Regional Trade committee Khurshid Barlas while talking to APP here Thursday.

He said the conference would provide an ideal platform for Pakistani business companies to identify and engage in joint ventures with Belgium companies.

Barlas said that Pakistan and Belgium have close ties and multidimensional relationships and are working on paving ways for enhancing the bilateral trade in different sectors.

