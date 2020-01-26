UrduPoint.com
RCCI To Organize Smart Technology Exhibition On Feb 3

Sun 26th January 2020 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) is going to organize a two-day "Smart Technology Exhibition" in Rawalpindi from February 3 to promote innovative technology smart solutions.

The exhibition will be held at a local hotel in which renowned IT companies and Institutes from across Pakistan exhibit their products.

RCCI President, Saboor Malik, informed that the major aim of this expo was to encourage the business community to be aware of the latest trends and promote the use of advanced technology in promoting trade.

There is a need to raise awareness about the use of modern technology in Pakistan and to facilitate customers and encourage Pakistani IT companies.

"We have to equip us to meet the future challenges of technology and this is the right time to get latest information on Robotics, Business Automation, Smart Health Solutions, e-logistics and 3 D Technologies", he added.

RCCI president further added that in Pakistan the IT industry had great potential and urged the government to provide favourable environment for the promotion of IT in different sectors including banking (e-banking), medicine (telemedicine) and manufacturing (e-designing).

With the increase of internet penetration in Pakistan, he said, the IT sector offered huge potential for local companies to join hands with multinational companies.

