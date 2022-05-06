RCCI to organize technology conference and Expo in June

A technology conference and exhibition organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce will be held in the first week of June

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :A technology conference and exhibition organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce will be held in the first week of June.

In a statement, Chamber President Nadeem Rauf said that the purpose of the exhibition was to highlight the problems faced by IT companies, find solutions, and inform the business community about modern trends such as artificial intelligence.

The Conference and the exhibition would be held at a local hotel in Rawalpindi from June 3 to 4, in which renowned IT companies and institutions from across the country would exhibit their products.

He added that the stalls for robots, drones, digital products, medical equipment, and IT products would be displayed.

Nadeem Rauf said that the IT sector in Pakistan had become an industry.

"We have to equip ourselves to meet the future challenges of technology, and this is the right time to get the latest information on Robotics, Business Automation, Smart Health Solutions, e-logistics and 3 D Technologies", he added.

RCCI president further added that in Pakistan, the IT industry had great potential and urged the government to provide a favorable environment for the promotion of IT in different sectors, including E-banking), tele-medicine and E-designing.

With the increase of internet penetration in Pakistan, he said, the IT sector offered the massive potential for local companies to join hands with multinational companies.