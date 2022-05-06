UrduPoint.com

RCCI To Organize Technology Conference And Expo In June

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2022 | 06:26 PM

RCCI to organize technology conference and Expo in June

A technology conference and exhibition organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce will be held in the first week of June

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :A technology conference and exhibition organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce will be held in the first week of June.

In a statement, Chamber President Nadeem Rauf said that the purpose of the exhibition was to highlight the problems faced by IT companies, find solutions, and inform the business community about modern trends such as artificial intelligence.

The Conference and the exhibition would be held at a local hotel in Rawalpindi from June 3 to 4, in which renowned IT companies and institutions from across the country would exhibit their products.

He added that the stalls for robots, drones, digital products, medical equipment, and IT products would be displayed.

Nadeem Rauf said that the IT sector in Pakistan had become an industry.

"We have to equip ourselves to meet the future challenges of technology, and this is the right time to get the latest information on Robotics, Business Automation, Smart Health Solutions, e-logistics and 3 D Technologies", he added.

RCCI president further added that in Pakistan, the IT industry had great potential and urged the government to provide a favorable environment for the promotion of IT in different sectors, including E-banking), tele-medicine and E-designing.

With the increase of internet penetration in Pakistan, he said, the IT sector offered the massive potential for local companies to join hands with multinational companies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Technology Business Hotel Rawalpindi Chamber June Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Russia's Turchak Says Locals in Kherson Region Wil ..

Russia's Turchak Says Locals in Kherson Region Will Decide Its Fate

36 seconds ago
 2,661 criminals held, looted items worth Rs 119.8 ..

2,661 criminals held, looted items worth Rs 119.8 mln recovered in April

2 minutes ago
 DG SBP greets young mountaineer Shehroze

DG SBP greets young mountaineer Shehroze

2 minutes ago
 Crimea, DPR to Build Economic Relations With Khers ..

Crimea, DPR to Build Economic Relations With Kherson - DPR Head

2 minutes ago
 Indian troops martyr three youth in IIOJK

Indian troops martyr three youth in IIOJK

2 minutes ago
 Citizens' safety, foremost priority: IGP

Citizens' safety, foremost priority: IGP

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.