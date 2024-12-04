RCCI to organize three-day “Pindi Food Fest”

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) is all set to host a three-day “Pindi Food Fest” starting December 6 at Ayub Park

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) is all set to host a three-day “Pindi Food Fest” starting December 6 at Ayub Park.

The festival aims to celebrate traditional and regional cuisine, introduce innovative flavors to provide networking and branding opportunities for entrepreneurs, particularly in the food industry.

RCCI President Usman Shaukat on Wednesday highlighted the festival's objectives, including promoting local culinary traditions and empowering women entrepreneurs in the food business.

"More than 70 food stalls will be featured, showcasing a variety of flavors and cuisines", he said, adding that the initiative would provide women entrepreneurs a platform to launch and grow their brands while building connections with others in the industry.

Usman informed that the festival would also inspire aspiring women entrepreneurs to step into the business world.

"Our goal is to create opportunities and motivate women who have yet to start their entrepreneurial journey," Usman Shaukat added. This marks the third edition of the "Pindi Food Fest," following highly positive feedback from previous events.

According to the details, in addition to the food stalls, the festival will include a musical evening and a kids' carnival, ensuring entertainment for the entire family.

Usman Shaukat urged families, food enthusiasts and entrepreneurs to attend the event and enjoy a unique celebration of food, culture and community.