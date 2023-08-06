Open Menu

RCCI To Organize Two Days Health Expo On August 16

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2023 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will organize the Health Expo and Summit on August 16 aiming to provide a platform to explore export potential and address the key challenges faced by the health and pharmaceutical sectors in Pakistan.

RCCI President Saqib Rafiq while providing details of the event on Sunday said that Pakistan had significant export potential in the pharmaceutical sector, given its capabilities in drug manufacturing, a skilled workforce and a growing global demand for affordable medicines.

Pakistan's pharmaceutical industry was known for producing high-quality generic medicines at competitive prices and this cost-effectiveness makes Pakistani pharmaceutical products attractive to countries seeking affordable healthcare solutions, he added.

He said that the pharmaceutical export potential of Pakistan was underutilized due to various factors, including regulatory challenges, limited R&D and global market competition.

Saqib further remarked that the health and pharmaceutical sectors in Pakistan faced multiple challenges that have implications for healthcare delivery, medical services and pharmaceutical industry growth.

A summit will be being organized on the sidelines of the RCCI Med-Health Expo 2023 to address these challenges impacting both the quality of healthcare services provided to the population and the overall development of the pharmaceutical sector, he further added.

He said that the pharmaceutical regulatory system also faced challenges related to ensuring the safety, quality and efficacy of drugs, as well as addressing issues of counterfeit and substandard medicines.

