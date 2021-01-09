UrduPoint.com
RCCI To Organize 'Virtual Education Conference' On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 08:00 PM

RCCI to organize 'Virtual Education Conference' on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) would be organize a virtual education conference titled 'Virtual Educonc 2021' on January 12 (Tuesday).

Chamber President Muhammad Nasir Mirza told APP that the aim of the conference "Virtual Education 2021" was to highlight the challenges facing the education sector due to the COVID-19 epidemic, future challenges, emerging trends and problems facing by students, teachers and finding their solutions.

The Rawalpindi Chamber has always been pushing for the betterment of Industry academy Linkages, he added.

Mirza said Covid-19 has affected every sector and education was an important sector that has been disrupted by the coronavirus epidemic. Now we have to live with it, along with implementing SOPs, modern and new ideas have to be brought in to develop the education sector.

We need tablets, computers and laptops not only for university students, but also for school-going children, adding that in Pakistan E-Commerce currently has a potential of $3 billion market which can be doubled in a couple of years.

