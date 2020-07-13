UrduPoint.com
RCCI To Organize Virtual International Trade Forum On July 22

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will organize Virtual International Trade Forum on July 22.

Giving details about the forum, Chamber President Saboor Malik said that this forum was the continuity of the Africa Trade Forum organized by RCCI last year.

The virtual forum will be attended by commercial and trade consular from Pakistan and abroad, officials of the Ministry of Commerce and CEOs of the companies.

"The trade forum will be inaugurated by Commerce Minister Razzaq Dawood, "he informed.

The purpose of the trade forum to create awareness among the business community about trade and export opportunities in African markets, Saboor said.

He said that Pakistan would have to find new markets to boost exports. Africa is a continent of more than fifty countries while Pakistan's trade volume with African countries was only 3 billion Dollars, which could be doubled in the next three years.

The President said that an increase in trade in food, textile and pharmaceutical sectors could be made possible. He said that in order to increase Pakistani exports to African countries, new trade avenues would have to be explored.

"Exports have been affected due to the lockdown, but we have to advertise our products and potential through virtual platforms," Malik said.

