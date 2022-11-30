RCCI urge youth to promote a culture of research

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry(RCCI) Acting President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh on Wednesday said that information and digital technologies were the future skills in which the new generation of Pakistan should acquire special expertise to cope with the challenges of the modern era.

Speaking as Chief Guest at the 7th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference at the University of Wah, he emphasized that no nation could progress without focusing on research, adding the youth should promote a culture of research in all walks of life.

Pakistan is lucky to have 60 per cent youth in the national population, adding, "youth is our future, and it's our collective responsibility to provide them an environment where they can seek business opportunities over job prospects.

' To encourage students to become job creators instead of job seekers, he added that RCCI aimed to provide opportunities for our youth to participate in interactive sessions and training workshops to learn about success stories and innovative ideas that enhance their knowledge about entrepreneurship.

He also congratulated the organizing team of the 7th Multi-disciplinary Student Research International Conference-2022 and assured RCCI of support and assistance.