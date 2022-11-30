UrduPoint.com

RCCI Urge Youth To Promote A Culture Of Research

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2022 | 06:40 PM

RCCI urge youth to promote a culture of research

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry(RCCI) Acting President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh on Wednesday said that information and digital technologies were the future skills in which the new generation of Pakistan should acquire special expertise to cope with the challenges of the modern era.

Speaking as Chief Guest at the 7th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference at the University of Wah, he emphasized that no nation could progress without focusing on research, adding the youth should promote a culture of research in all walks of life.

Pakistan is lucky to have 60 per cent youth in the national population, adding, "youth is our future, and it's our collective responsibility to provide them an environment where they can seek business opportunities over job prospects.

' To encourage students to become job creators instead of job seekers, he added that RCCI aimed to provide opportunities for our youth to participate in interactive sessions and training workshops to learn about success stories and innovative ideas that enhance their knowledge about entrepreneurship.

He also congratulated the organizing team of the 7th Multi-disciplinary Student Research International Conference-2022 and assured RCCI of support and assistance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Student Job Rawalpindi Progress Chamber Commerce All Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Ships seize approximately 5800kg dru ..

Pakistan Navy Ships seize approximately 5800kg drugs at North Arabian Sea

1 hour ago
 PM extends condolences on sad demise of former Pre ..

PM extends condolences on sad demise of former President of China Jiang Zemin

1 hour ago
 COAS, CJCSC call on President Dr. Alvi at presiden ..

COAS, CJCSC call on President Dr. Alvi at president house

2 hours ago
 Dr. Shehzadi Zammurd Awan: A distinguished writer ..

Dr. Shehzadi Zammurd Awan: A distinguished writer of women’s rights in Pakista ..

3 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

4 hours ago
 ‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorr ..

‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorrow,’ says Babar Azam

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.