RCCI Urges FBR To Withdraw Fixed Tax On Electricity Bills

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Thursday urged the Federal Board of Revenue to withdraw the fixed tax imposed on commercial electricity bills

President RCCI Nadeem Rauf expressed these views during a meeting with Chairman FBR Dr Asim Ahmed.

According to a statement, he said that tax imposed on electricity bills was indiscriminate and without any category.

"It is miserable that those who have received an electricity bill amounting Rs 100 have also been sent a tax of Rs 3,000", he added.

Rauf said that declared property should be exempted from estimated income tax, and notices should be issued to non-filers.

He said that 17 per cent sales tax on bakery products was excessive, as these were daily items, not luxury.

Nadeem said he asked the Chairman FBR to give incentives to the filers for documenting the economy.

He quoted the Chairman as saying that Dr Asim had assured the delegation that the finance minister was looking into the issue of fixed tax, and it was being advertised through newspapers and media that if the tax were miscalculated, it would be adjusted in the future bills.

The chairman FBR welcomed the Chamber's proposal related to broadening the tax net and issued instructions for immediate restoration of tax advisory committees at the regional tax office level.

