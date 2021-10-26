UrduPoint.com

RCCI Urges For An Immediate Consultation To Resolve Trader's Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 09:09 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Tuesday urged the government to take stakeholders on board for resolving issues faced by the business community.

RCCI President Nadeem Rauf, while talking to a trade delegation at the chamber house, said that the Chamber had always played the role of a bridge between the business communities and the government for resolving their issues.

"The country's economy is passing through difficult times due to fall of Pak rupee, rising inflation and uncertainty due to inconclusive talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)", he added.

He suggested that FBR should focus on broadening the tax base and recommended that instead of setting targets for tax collection, the FBR should set targets to increase new taxpayers.

"We demand that facilities and incentives be provided to the existing taxpayers," he said.

