RCCI Urges For More Allocation For Industries In ADP 2021-22

Tue 27th April 2021 | 04:50 PM

RCCI urges for more allocation for industries in ADP 2021-22

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Muhammad Nazir Mirza has asked the provincial government to allocate more funds for the development of industrial sector in Annual Development Programme 2020-21.

Addressing the virtual session of the Annual Development Program (ADP) for the year 2021-22, organized by the Ministry of Industries, he lauded the role of the Punjab government in taking the business community into confidences regarding the formulation of the annual development program in the budget.

He suggested that the government should acquire land for Rawalpindi Ring Road and set up software technology parks and Pharmaceutical units as Rawalpindi has great potential in these two sectors.

"The health sector is facing very problematic challenges nowadays and hoped that immediate and special funds would be allocated in the ADP for the health and pharma sectors," he said.

Planning and Development board, Government of Punjab organized a virtual consultative session on the Annual Development Program (ADP) for industries, commerce, investment, and skill development sector while Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal sought suggestions from the business community regarding the preparation of ADP 2020-21.

The virtual session was attended by representatives of the private sector, including the Chamber of Commerce representatives from Punjab and relevant government officials and representatives.

The session had development talks with the stakeholders from the private sector for their valuable input to make the development program more focused, evidence-based and in line with the requirements of the industries, a statement issued by the RCCI said

