UrduPoint.com

RCCI Urges For New Trade Avenues To Boost Regional Trade

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:31 AM

RCCI urges for new trade avenues to boost regional trade

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Tuesday urged the government to explore new trade avenues for strengthening regional trade ties.

Acting President RCCI, Osman Ashraf in a statement said that Pakistani products were in high demand in Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, adding, "The country's exports can be increased by promoting regional trade and exploring new markets".

Osama said that Pakistan can take benefit from greater trade with Central Asian Republics (CARs) which were abundant in Oil, Gas and energy resources.

He said there was need to sign more transit and preferential trade agreements with these countries, adding around half of the world's population lived in this region.

"Pakistan, Russia, China, Central Asian countries and SAARC countries can form a new economic bloc," the acting president suggested.

He said though our exports had been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but we can promote our products through virtual platforms .

"In the current challenging situation, there is a huge opportunity for us to re-examine our market and products," he said.

Osama said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) offers great regional connectivity and integration from South Asia, Central Asia and beyond, however, there was a need to improve the banking channel, transportation, road and rail network so that perishable goods could get more sustainability, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exports Russia China Oil Road CPEC Rawalpindi Uzbekistan Tajikistan Kazakhstan Chamber Gas Market Commerce From Government Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Ali Mabkhout surpasses Messi&#039;s record, as Syr ..

Ali Mabkhout surpasses Messi&#039;s record, as Syria secures point against UAE i ..

4 hours ago
 NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibil ..

NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibility

6 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, ..

Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, Argentina from entry banned c ..

6 hours ago
 Canada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to ..

Canada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to Conduct Deportation Hearing i ..

5 hours ago
 US Lawmaker Asks Gallery for Names of Hunter Biden ..

US Lawmaker Asks Gallery for Names of Hunter Biden Art Customer

5 hours ago
 FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of ..

FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of Parliaments Conference

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.