RCCI urges for new trade avenues to boost regional trade

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Tuesday urged the government to explore new trade avenues for strengthening regional trade ties.

Acting President RCCI, Osman Ashraf in a statement said that Pakistani products were in high demand in Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, adding, "The country's exports can be increased by promoting regional trade and exploring new markets".

Osama said that Pakistan can take benefit from greater trade with Central Asian Republics (CARs) which were abundant in Oil, Gas and energy resources.

He said there was need to sign more transit and preferential trade agreements with these countries, adding around half of the world's population lived in this region.

"Pakistan, Russia, China, Central Asian countries and SAARC countries can form a new economic bloc," the acting president suggested.

He said though our exports had been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but we can promote our products through virtual platforms .

"In the current challenging situation, there is a huge opportunity for us to re-examine our market and products," he said.

Osama said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) offers great regional connectivity and integration from South Asia, Central Asia and beyond, however, there was a need to improve the banking channel, transportation, road and rail network so that perishable goods could get more sustainability, he added.