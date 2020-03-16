RCCI urges govt to decrease interest rate

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Monday urged the government to reduce interest rates by 100 basis points.

RCCI President Saboor Malik, in a statement, said the petroleum prices had reduced in the international market and the relief on that account should be passed on to the people.

Saboor said cost of manufacturing had increased due to increase in electricity and gas prices. He demanded the government to lower the levy rate on petrol and diesel.