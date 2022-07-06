UrduPoint.com

RCCI Urges Govt To Devise Long Term Strategy To End Load Shedding

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2022 | 07:29 PM

President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Nadeem Rauf Wednesday urged the government to adopt a comprehensive plan to end the country's load-shedding

President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Nadeem Rauf Wednesday urged the government to adopt a comprehensive plan to end the country's load-shedding.

In a statement, Nadeem, however lauded the government's announcement of converting official buildings on solar to save energy.

He added that in order to increase the domestic production of solar panels, a concessional package should be given which would also help reducing the import bill.

The RCCI president said that the leading cause of the energy crisis in Pakistan was the mixed fuel transformation.

He said around 60 per cent electricity generation in the country was thermal, which required diesel and furnace oil, while 30 per cent hydel needed a long-term policy.

Pakistan's generation capacity was more than 30,000 megawatts, which can be increased to more than 50,000 MW, he added.

Nadeem Rauf said that solar, nuclear and wind energy account is 10% of the country's electricity generation, which needed to be increased.

"We have a long summer, and luckily we have long wind corridors which can help generate solar and wind-based electricity," he added.

