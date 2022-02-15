RCCI urges govt to establish Gems and Jewelry Authority

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Tuesday urged the government to establish Gems and Jewelry Authority at the earliest

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Tuesday urged the government to establish Gems and Jewelry Authority at the earliest. Addressing the the meeting of the Standing Committee of RCCI on Gems and Jewelry, President RCCI Nadeem Rauf said that it was essential to early establish the Gems Authority so that exports of non-conventional sectors like Gems and Jewelry could be enhanced. He said that the draft of the Act for the Authority had already been approved by the Federal cabinet, adding that the Chamber had always taken effective steps to bring the non-conventional sectors to the fore.

Nadeem said that RCCI successfully organized Gems and Jewelry Exhibitions in 2018 and 2019 and informed him that the third Gems Jewelry and Fashion Expo would be held in May this year.

Chairman Prime Minister's Task Force on Gems and Jewellery Engineer Gul Asghar Khan, who attended the meeting as a special guest, said that the setting up of the Gems Authority would be implemented soon to develop the gems and jewellery sector.

He shared important data analysis compared to India, where exports in gems and jewelry sectors crossed 40 billion Dollars, whereas, in Pakistan, the exports were only 24 million dollars.

Chairman of the Committee Fayyaz Qureshi spoke in detail about the problems faced by the sector in which cutting, polishing, certification and value addition of precious stones need to be addressed. "Taxes and duties should be reduced while concerned people from different sectors should be included in the authority," he demanded. The Chairman Task Force also cut the ribbon on the soft launch of the RCCI 3rd Gems and Jewelry Expo in May 2022.