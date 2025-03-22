RCCI Urges Govt To Review Changes In Net Metering Policy
Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2025 | 07:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has called upon the government to consider reviewing changes in net metering policy to help promote the renewable energy sector.
RCCI Acting President Khalid Farooq Qazi mentioned the 550 percent higher purchase rates for solar energy consumers from the national grid.
He also pointed out the impostion of an additional charge of 90 paisa per unit on non-solar consumers under the lieu of policy adjustments.
The RCCI acting president urged the government to review its decision and prioritize long-term, sustainable energy solutions that serve the interests of all categories of consumers, rather than benefiting only a select few.
“The development of the renewable energy sector is crucial for Pakistan’s energy security, economic growth, and environmental stability,” he added.
The business community has also called on the government to engage with relevant stakeholders, including traders and industry representatives, to devise a balanced and comprehensive energy policy.
Such a policy, they emphasized, should encourage the growth of renewable energy while safeguarding the interests of all power consumers.
