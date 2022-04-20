RCCI urges promoting trade ties with Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan is the shortest entry point of Pakistani products to the 'Eurasian Economic Markets' of 182 million people comprising Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Belarus and Armenia

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Kyrgyzstan is the shortest entry point of Pakistani products to the 'Eurasian Economic Markets' of 182 million people comprising Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Belarus and Armenia.

These remarks were made by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Nadeem Rauf, while addressing the Kyrgyz-Pakistan Trade & investment forum here on Wednesday.

He said that Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan have cordial relations, and there is a vast potential for bilateral trade between them in various fields, including agriculture, textile and pharmaceutical industry.

The forum was organised by the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, with the support of the USAID Regional Office for Economic Integration, the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Nadeem further said that the bilateral trade amounted to $5.9 million in 2021, with Pakistan's exports amounting to $5.

3 million and imports $600,000.

He added that there is a need to increase bilateral trade links and networking at the chamber of commerce level and suggest bilateral sector-specific exhibitions on a reciprocal basis.

The purpose of the forum was to establish and develop contacts between the business circles of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, H.E. Mr Ulanbek Totuiaev, Head of the USAID Regional Office for Economic Integration Bano Burki and Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Saeed Hamid Ali also spoke on the occasion.

During the forum, Kyrgyz business people made presentations on the economic opportunities in pharmaceuticals, textiles, logistics, IT and energy sectors, industry, agriculture, food industry, and construction.

Within the framework of the events, there were organised B2B meetings between the representatives of the two countries' business circles.