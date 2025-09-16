Open Menu

RCCI Urges State Bank To Revise Policy Rate To Single Digit

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025 | 08:21 PM

RCCI urges State Bank to revise policy rate to single digit

The business community has urged the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to reconsider its stance and reduce the policy rate to single digit in order to support the country’s economic growth and development

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The business community has urged the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to reconsider its stance and reduce the policy rate to single digit in order to support the country’s economic growth and development.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has recently decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 11 percent.

President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Usman Shaukat, in a statement issued on Tuesday said the single digit policy rate would provide much-needed relief to businesses and stimulated economic activity.

The Chamber reiterated its call for pro-growth monetary policies to revive industrial activity, generate employment, and attract investment in the country.

Recent Stories

No need for PPP to join PTI’s political narrativ ..

No need for PPP to join PTI’s political narrative: Azma

1 hour ago
 RCCI urges State Bank to revise policy rate to sin ..

RCCI urges State Bank to revise policy rate to single digit

51 seconds ago
 PM launches Mashreq Digital Bank in Pakistan, hail ..

PM launches Mashreq Digital Bank in Pakistan, hails it a milestone for digital e ..

52 seconds ago
 MoU signed to boost global IT certifications

MoU signed to boost global IT certifications

53 seconds ago
 PSX closes bullish, gains 796 points

PSX closes bullish, gains 796 points

57 seconds ago
 IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from ju ..

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work

4 hours ago
UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitte ..

UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students

4 hours ago
 SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Shar ..

SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah

4 hours ago
 UAE, Azerbaijan Presidents meet in Karabakh to rev ..

UAE, Azerbaijan Presidents meet in Karabakh to review bilateral ties

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran ..

Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun

5 hours ago
 NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar ..

NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan