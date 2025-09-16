RCCI urges State Bank to revise policy rate to single digit

The business community has urged the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to reconsider its stance and reduce the policy rate to single digit in order to support the country’s economic growth and development

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The business community has urged the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to reconsider its stance and reduce the policy rate to single digit in order to support the country’s economic growth and development.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has recently decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 11 percent.

President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Usman Shaukat, in a statement issued on Tuesday said the single digit policy rate would provide much-needed relief to businesses and stimulated economic activity.

The Chamber reiterated its call for pro-growth monetary policies to revive industrial activity, generate employment, and attract investment in the country.